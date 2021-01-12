Road closures to stay despite no Basilica masses — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The barriers around the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño will remain for at least the next two days even if there will no longer be physical Masses at the church.

Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) deputy chief implementor, Councilor Joel Garganera, said the barriers will keep the movement of the people orderly as the Basilica will remain open for those who want to venerate for a short period of time.

In front of the Magellan’s Cross entrance, a row of barricades indicates the entry for the people who will go inside the Basilica. This row of barricades will continue inside the basilica to guide the devotees.

The route is short and the people are not allowed to linger inside save for a few minutes to pray. The lighting of candles is prohibited as well.

“We will leave the borders so that the movement of the people will be guided. They go through the entrance at the Magellan Cross side then exit at Osmeña Boulevard,” said Garganera.

Unlike before when the police manning the entrance and exits are particular with the people going in, the police are more lenient as to who could enter the vicinity of the Basilica.

Only the police guarding the actual entrance and exits of the Basilica remain strict and will require quarantine passes for Cebu City residents and a certificate of employment (COE) for authorized persons outside of residence (APOR).

People who enter the Basilica’s vicinity are no longer going to the Basilica as well, and merely passing through the entrances to get to establishments inside the barricades.

However, policemen at the exits still refuse entry for the people as the movement of people within the vicinity of the Basilica is still being monitored.

The entrances are a little bit more lenient as there are no more people going in the Basilica as often as in the past days and people can freely enter and exit without much reprimands from the law enforcers.

A worker in one of the establishments near the Basilica told CDN Digital that the life around the Basilica quickly returned to normal after the announcement of no masses.

“Wala na may misa, wala na puy anhiun ang mga tawo. Dili na magtapok kay ang mga mobisita kadyot raman, moagi raman sila dinhi lakaw ra pud dayon,” said the worker who requested anonymity.

The EOC reminded the public that should they visit the Basilica, they must follow health protocols. They are also advised to watch the online Masses at home as opposed to live screenings at sports complexes.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has praised the Augustinian friars for their sacrifice over the masses to keep the devotees safe from the virus.

Labella said that stopping the physical masses was the best course of action because the crowd was getting larger each day. The police could barely maintain the crowd.

“Atong Misa de Gallo kada gabii nagkagagmay ang mga tawo, aning Fiesta Señor, kada adlaw nagkadaghan,” said the mayor in a phone interview.

The mayor said that the public must hold honor this sacrifice by the Church by staying at home and celebrating the Fiesta Señor away from crowds. /rcg