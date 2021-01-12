Cebu City brgys warned against celebrating fiestas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City barangays have been warned against celebrating their local fiestas amid the rising number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said that there are barangays celebrating their parish or local fiestas in January close to the Sinulog festivities.

These include Barangays Pasil and Suba which celebrate the popular Tuslob Buwa festival every January.

The EOC said that the barangays must take the cue from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño which gave up on the physical masses to protect the people from catching COVID-19 through the crowd.

Garganera warned that if the barangays should conduct any festivity in their areas that could potentially gather crowds, they will face administrative charges.

“Attorney (Kenneth) Lucero is ready to file charges to barangays that will break the health protocols,” said Garganera.

Lucero serves as the officer-in-charge for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu City, an agency that has been ensuring that all barangays have been compliant with quarantine regulations.

Garganera said that if the Basilica can sacrifice the physical masses, so can barangays holding their fiestas. Masses if any should be limited to 50 percent capacity and the barangays must ensure that no crowding could occur.

The EOC appeals to the public to remain in their homes during their local fiestas and celebrate with immediate family as opposed to the traditional neighborhood activities.

This sacrifice of the public to remain in their homes during their barangay, parish, or chapel fiestas will prevent the spread of the virus in their localities, thereby, reducing risks of granular lockdowns, Garganera stressed

“If motaas ang atong cases, mag granular lockdown napud ta? That is in the barangays,” said the councilor.

The EOC will be monitoring all barangays with fiestas this month to ensure limited or no celebrations in the villages. /rcg