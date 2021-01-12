Mon Fernandez named PH chef de mission for Vietnam SEA Games

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino believes that appointing PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez as Team Philippines chef de mission in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam would result in another rewarding campaign.

“We want to give something back to the PSC as a constant and dependable partner,’’ said Tolentino during his first POC executive board meeting Tuesday, January 12, 2021, after getting elected recently to a fresh four-year term.

As CDM, Fernandez will be tasked to lay out the plans for a successful stint for Team Philippines and execute them in the coming SEA Games in the city of Hanoi scheduled at the end of the year.

“(PSC) Chairman Butch (Ramirez) was the last CDM and did a great job, so why not give it to one of his commissioners?’’ added the Cavite representative who is aiming for a top 3 finish in Vietnam.

Team Philippines ruled the previous edition of the 11-nation sportsfest hosted by the country in 2019 with 149 gold medals.

“We will plan things out. I hope that by May or June, our athletes will be vaccinated so they can resume their regular training,’’ said Fernandez, whose pair of deputy CDMs will come from the national sports associations.

The POC executive board likewise appointed karate chief Ricky Lim as chef de mission for the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games, which was postponed by host Thailand to January next year.

Apart from the CDMs, the local Olympic body has fortified its organizational structure, carrying out key appointments in several committees to better serve the NSAs and the national athletes.

Tolentino retained lawyer Edwin Gastanes of football as POC secretary general and designated three deputies under Gastanes’ office—skateboarding’s Carl Sambrano, sepak takraw’s Karen Caballero and golf’s Valeriano Floro.

“These appointments will help ease the burden off the shoulders of Atty. Gastanes,’’ said Tolentino.

Lawyer Avelino Sumagui of cycling was named chairman of the membership and accreditation commission, lawyer Alberto Agra of obstacle course racing will head the arbitration commission and rowing chief Patrick Gregorio will lead the ethics commission.

POC 1st vice president Alfredo Panlilio was chosen ways and mean commission chair, triathlon’s Tom Carrasco got the chairmanship of the technical commission, while lawyer Wharton Chan of kickboxing (legal affairs), POC 2nd VP Richard Gomez (constitution and bylaws) and bowling’s Bong Coo (women in sports) were likewise appointed.