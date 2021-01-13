The Sinulog festival has always been a highly-anticipated occasion with activities such as processions, novena masses, the mardi gras, and get-togethers. This year, the celebration has been scaled down for health and safety but it remains to be a celebration of Cebuano faith, culture, and tradition.

Here are six ways to celebrate Sinulog at AyalaMalls Central Bloc:

1.Attend the novena masses

Start 2021 full of faith, hope and thanksgiving, and offer intentions for the year to Sto. Niño. Take part in the Fiesta Señor Novena Mass every 6 P.M. until January 16 at the Chapel of St. John Paul II.

2.Get into the festive mood with music and dance

Show off your moves and enjoy club hits from Cebu’s finest DJs with the Beats & Rhythm DJ Nights at the Corte every 7 P.M. until January 17. Be entertained by tribal beats while you shop as the Sinulog Drumbeaters go around the mall every 6 P.M. from January 11 to 17.

3.Shop for a cause and support local

Visit the Maker’s Market Sinulog Bazaar located at the ground floor near Huawei from January 13 to 31 and help small businesses. The bazaar features a wide range of Cebuano delicacies and Sinulog merchandise from accessories to t-shirts. All products are made and sold by local artisans and vendors, including members of the Federation of Barangay Apas Women Association.

Celebrate the Sinulog Festival and Cebu’s vibrant faith and culture at Ayala Malls Central Bloc. For updates, follow @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Facebook and Instagram, and join the Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.

4.Score Sinulog freebies and prizes

Drop by the Foodpanda Pink Sinulog booth at the Garden Row Activity Court ongoing until January 17 for a chance to win freebies and premium items. Get a free Sinulog at Home Kit with a pair of shades, a festive headdress, a whistle, and Central Bloc’s Sinulog playlist when you shop through Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant (ANA) from January 13 to 17. For hassle-free shopping with ANA, contact 09564261692 on Viber or @ANACentralBloc on Facebook Messenger.

5.Appreciate local talent and creativity

Check out the elegant and creative Sinulog Festival Queen costumes designed by members of Cebu’s BPO sector at the Activity Center from January 14 to 18. To vote for your favorite entry, visit Central Bloc’s Facebook page and Instagram account. The most-voted entry will win a cash prize of P10,000.

6.Test your Sinulog knowledge

AyalaMalls Central Bloc and local trivia group, Slogos Night have teamed up again for another fun trivia game with a Sinulog twist. The first 60 participants to register will get to join the trivia game on January 15, 8 P.M. and get a chance to win mall merchant gift certificates. To join, like AyalaMalls Central Bloc and Slogos Night on Facebook and register at http://bit.ly/ AMCBSlogosSinulogEdition.

Celebrate the Sinulog Festival and Cebu’s vibrant faith and culture at Ayala Malls Central Bloc. For updates, follow @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Facebook and Instagram, and join the Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is the hip and happening bloc where the balance of work and play thrives. The five-level mall is located in the bustling 27-hectare IT Park. It is a project of Central Block Developers Inc. – a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. Get the latest updates on Facebook (@AyalaMallsCentralBloc) and on Instagram (@ayalamallscentralbloc) and join their Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.