Mandaue City sets aside P200M for COVID-19 vaccine

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government is setting aside P200 million intended for the procurement of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine to complement what the national government will provide the city.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the P200 million will be used to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine for residents who will not be given by the national government.

“Kung unsay dili ma apod sa national, kitay mo alalay sa national nya ang atoang budget reserved for vaccine maoy mutabang kung unsay dili makaya sa national. With regards to brand wala pa ta,” said Ibañez.

(We will provide the vaccine for those who will no be inoculated by the national government. We still haven’t decided on the brand, though)

Ibañez said during the meeting with vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. , yesterday, January 13, 2020, it was agreed that the national government will spearhead the procurement of the vaccine as other local government units have already signed an agreement with other suppliers.

Ibañez admits that the national government has already asked for the percentage of the city’s vulnerable people such as senior citizens, frontliners, children, and teachers, among others.

He added that based on the 2015 Census, the city’s population is between 400 to 450 thousand, 20 to 25 percent of whom are vulnerable.

He assured that all residents will be given a vaccine.

“Tanan gyud (priority) mao nang nakig-alayon ta sa national (gov’t) kung unsa ila’ng mahatag, ang kuwang diha mo abag ang city, priority gyud ang tanan,” he said.

Ibañez said the vaccine consists of two doses, the first shot has a low efficacy rate while the second dose has a higher efficacy rate. He said this is done to achieve maximum effectivity.

It is believed that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available between the second or third quarter of the year. /rcg