PH named 2nd most ‘Instagrammable’ place in the world

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was hailed as the second most “Instagrammable” — or very appealing to photographed and shared on the social media site Instagram—place in the world in 2021, by a global travel website.

In its list released Thursday, travel website Big 7 Travel said that the Philippines was “home to incredible natural wonders like an underground river and tranquil rice terraces in addition to a vibrant culture and history spanning several millennia.”

“From the bustling capital of Manila complete with colorful colonial streets to the absolute oasis of Boracay, the gram opportunities here are endless,” the website added.

Topping the list of 50 places, was Tokyo, Japan. Included in the list was Paris, France which placed third; New York City, New York which got fourth place; and Istanbul, Turkey is top five.

The Department of Tourism (DOT), in a Facebook post, welcomed the travel website’s recognition of the Philippines.

“The Department of Tourism (DOT) celebrates the inclusion of the Philippines in the Most Instagrammable Places in the World list of the renowned travel website Big 7 Travel for the year 2021,” the DOT said.

