7-month-old baby among 10 new COVID cases in Mandaue City

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | January 18,2021 - 07:40 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A seven-month-old baby from Barangay Pagsabungan is among the 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease that were reported in Mandaue City on Sunday, January 17.

With the addition of 10 cases, Mandaue breached the 100-mark in active cases that day, data released by the City Public Information Office (PIO) show.

As of Sunday, the city logged a total of 109 active cases; 2,380 recoveries; and 172 deaths.

Four of the new cases are from Barangay Looc while one each come from Jagobiao, Pagsabungan, Guizo, Banilad, Casuntingan, and Maguikay.

The youngest of the new cases is a 7-month-old baby boy from Pagsabungan while the oldest is a 35-years-old male resident of Barangay Maguikay.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO advisory reads.