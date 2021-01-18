Two dead, 1 hurt in 2 motorcycle accidents in Balamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men died and another one was injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in two days in Balamban town in western Cebu.

The latest fatal accident involved a Yamaha Mio motorcycle that slammed into a Mitsubishi bus at 5 a.m. on January18.

The motorcycle rider, Jay Campaner Cago, 20, of Barangay Buanoy, Balamban town, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor, said the police report of the accident.

Felix Alfanta Baron, 38, of Sitio Tunga, Barangay Matab-ang, Toledo City, who was the driver of the bus, was brought to the Balamban Police Station after the accident.

Witnesses told police in the report that Cago, who was cruising along Sitio Bung-aw, Barangay Pondol, Balamban, suddenly lost control of his motorcycle, overshot his lane and crashed into the bus driven by Baron.

A day before at past 3 p.m. on January 17, a motorcycle rider also died after he crashed into another motorcycle as he was negotiating the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban town.

According to the police report, Philip Manuel Ticar, 24, died in the crash after his head hit the pavement when he was thrown off his motorcycle.

The other motorcycle rider, RJ Mhatt Madrideños, 20, injured his shoulder and right foot in the accident and was admitted at the hospital for treatment.

A motorist, Patricio Española, who was traveling behind Madrideños, told police that Ticar, who was on the opposite lane suddenly lost control of his motorcycle, overshot his lane and crashed into Madrideños motorcycle.

Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Balamban town rushed Ticar to the Balamban Provincial Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at the hospital./dbs