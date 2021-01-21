EOC isolates COVID-19 positive cop, contacts assigned to basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippine — Cebu City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has revealed that a police officer briefly assigned to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño has proven positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, EOC deputy chief implementor, said that the police personnel noticed the police officer’s symptoms in the past weekend.

She was swabbed on Monday January 18, 2020, and finally proved positive for the virus on January 20, 2021.

Watch: Cop assigned in basilica positive of the virus

Garganera said that the police officer was assigned at the Pilgrim Center after the cancellation of the novena Masses, reducing the risk of transmission to the devotees.

However, there were at least seven identified contacts including other police personnel, Basilica security guards, and others working closely at the station where the COVID-19 positive police officer was assigned.

These seven individuals have been isolated and are now waiting for the results of their swab tests.

The EOC, however, is still continuously searching for contacts with a projection of at least 10 close contacts for the said police officer.

“Naglisod mi ani niya kay iyang gibutang nga address kay sa Negros pero naa diay siya diri,” said Garganera.

(We had difficulty in this situation because what she put was her address in Negros but she is here.)

The EOC said the devotees would not need to worry as transmission to the devotees, who probably passed by the station the police officer was assigned, would less likely contract the virus.

Garganera said that the police officers had been wearing their face masks and shields, and this could effectively reduce the transmission risk by at least 80 to 90 percent.

The EOC said that the case was now under control and urged the public who would go to the Basilica for the Hubo Mass on Friday to follow the basic health protocols to avoid contracting the virus. /dbs