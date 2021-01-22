IATF OKs licensure exams scheduled from January to March 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The government has allowed the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to conduct licensure examinations scheduled from January to March 2021, Malacañang said Friday.

“[T]he request of the Professional Regulation Commission to conduct and administer the licensure examinations for professionals scheduled for January to March 2021 was approved,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

According to PRC’s website, licensure examinations for medical technologists, sanitary engineers and architects are scheduled this month.

In February, scheduled licensure examinations are those for veterinarians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, geologists, psychologists, mechanical engineers and others.

Those scheduled to take the licensure examination in March are graduates of medicine, respiratory therapy, education and others.

The complete schedule of licensure examinations in 2021 can be accessed here. https://www.prc.gov.ph/2021-schedule-examination

Last year, the PRC postponed licensure exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

