Construction of socialized housing for Mandaue’s fire victims to start this year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The construction of phase 1 or building A of the proposed mid-rise socialized housing in sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo, here, is set to start this year.

Ibañez said the socialized housing project will have a lot area of 8,230 square meters with four mid-rise buildings with provisions for parking, open areas, big roads, as well as community facilities.

The proposed housing project is a four-building, five-storey, condo type and can accommodate around 530 families.

The housing project is intended for the fire victims of the 2019 blaze that hit sitio Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo.

Ibañez said around 516 families were displaced by the 2019 fire who are temporarily housed at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

He added that the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) Beneficiary Selection Committee is tasked to verify if the beneficiaries are truly residents of the barangay.

Ibañez said that the housing project was envisioned by Mayor Jonas Cortes as a resilient, socialized housing that will provide safe and decent homes for the needy.

“Usa gyud ni sa gi focus ni Mayor kay dako kaayo ni’g matabang ngadto sa mga taga sitio Maharlika sa Tipolo and then this will be a showcase kay posible kung mabuhat ni nato sa Maharlika possible nga mabuhat ni nato sa uban’g parte sa Mandaue,” said Ibañez.

“Ang funding ani naghuna-huna pa ta og asa pero most probably sa city gyud ni kay by phase mani,” he added.

He said victims of the fire that hit barangays Mantuyong and Guizo will also have their own socialized housing soon.

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Mayor Jonas Cortes met with HUDO chief Tony Pet Juanico, City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) head, Architect Marlo Ocleasa and City Administrator, and lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan and discussed the details of the project. /rcg