Labella slams City Council: You gave authority to sign JVA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said there is no impediment in the joint-venture-agreement the city undertook with Megawide Construction Corp. for the modernization of the Carbon Market.

This was his response after the groundbreaking ceremony last Wednesday, March 24, 2021, was met with disapproval by members of the City Council including Vice Mayor Michael Rama, who delivered a heated privilege speech of the matter expressing his concerns.

READ: Rama disapproves groundbreaking of Carbon Market modernization

Rama said that there were too many concerns on the historical and cultural aspects of the development and the welfare of the vendors that the executive must tackle head-on before the construction begins.

As for Labella, he said that the vendors who are registered under the city government have already been given certificates that will assure their spot in the new modern market, which will be completed in two years.

The vendors will also be accommodated in the refurbished Carbon Unit II, which will serve as the temporary shelter for vendors affected by the construction particularly from the Warwick Barracks and Freedom Park.

The mayor also reminded the council that they authorized him to sign the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Megawide, and thus he expects that even before the contract was signed, they have perused over it.

“Pagkatinood lang, nag-agi naman to nila mao na napirmahan na to nako because there was an authority from the council and after a thorough deliberation, presuming because it was carried out, that they have read it and studied it,” said Labella.

The City Legal Office also said there was no legal impediment in the contract. Therefore, the project can push through as planned.

Still, Labella understands that there are concerns on the vendors’ side and the cultural side that the City Council wants to address.

He said Megawide is willing to settle these problems and will cooperate in the process of developing the Carbon Market according to the desires of the stakeholders.

“There is no problem with that, open man ang Megawide,” said the mayor. /rcg