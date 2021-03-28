British national dies after fire guts his house in Lapu-Lapu

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A 69-year-old British national died in a fire that gutted his house at the Pacific Grand Villas, a subdivision in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Junard Chan confirmed this in a live report at past 10 tonight in his Facebook account. Chan went to the fire scene after he learned about the fire incident.

In an initial report, Chan said that the fire only gutted the first floor of the house, and the British national possibly died of suffocation after he failed to get out of it.

He said that fire investigators were still conducting an investigation of the incident on what really caused the fire.

The mayor said that the British national was left alone in his house since his wife went out on an errand.

When she returned, the house was already on fire. She then hurriedly opened the door and found her husband, the British national, slumped a few meters from the main door.

Chan said that the neighbors and first emergency responders tried to revive the British national by performing CPR but they failed.

According to SF01 Lyndon Urbiztondo of the Lapu-Lapu Fire District, the fire at the house in Pacific Grand Villas was reported at 8:05 p.m.

Another fire officer said that the firefighters arrived at 8:09 p.m., placed it under control at 8:15 p.m. and declared it fire out at 8:21 p.m.

