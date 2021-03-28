Barili crash: Dog causes accident that killed rider, injured his girlfriend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old Mandaue City resident died when his motorcycle crashed after he lost control of it while trying to avoid running over a dog that suddenly crossed the highway on the morning of March 28 in Barili town in southwestern Cebu.

Gerard Baclayon was rushed to the Barili District Hospital but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival, said Police Master Sergeant Mark Anthony Fat, Barili Police Station investigator of the case.

Fat said that Baclayon’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Eva Mae Alindajao, who was Baclayon’s backrider, suffered minor injuries on the face and was released after being treated at the hospital.

The policeman said that the dog that crossed the highway escaped unharmed.

Look: A motorcycle rider figured in an accident in A.C. Cortes, Mandaue City

Investigation showed that the couple came from the home of Baclayon in Mandaue City and were heading to Alindajao’s house in Barangay Japitan in Barili town when they met the accident along the national highway in Sitio Cabacungan, Barangay Kalubihan of the same town.

“Gikan sila sa Mandaue, padung sila sa balay sa iyang uyab. Iyaha manang uyab iyang angkas padung sa Sitio Cabacungan sa Barangay Kalubihan sa Barili. Mao ni naay iro nga nilabang ni apply siya og sudden brake unya na lose control siya sa iyang gi drayban nga motor. Mao to nangatumba sila,” Fat said.

(They came from Mandaue and were heading to the house of his girlfriend. The backrider is his girlfriend and they were heading to Barangay Japitan in Barili. Then a dog suddenly crossed the street causing a startled Baclayon to suddenly step on the brake, making him lose control of the motorcycle and crash on the road.)

Fat said that the personnel of the Barili Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately went to the accident site and rushed the accident victims to the hospital.

He said that he did not have any idea what the injuries of Baclayon were that caused his death, but he presumed that he must have severe head injuries because the helmet of the victim was badly damaged.

Alindajao later told Fat that they were not speeding when the accident happened.

Fat said that the road was not an accident-prone area.

“Straight ra na diha medyo pagkadulhugon…mingaw na nga dapita ug dako ang kalsada,” he said.

(The road there is straight but slightly sloped … an isolated area and the road is quite wide.)

Fat also said that the dog escaped unharmed as Baclayon did manage to maneuver the motorcycle so that it would not hit the dog.

/dbs

Related Stories

Look: Cyclists hurt in Busay accident

7 persons injured in separate road accidents in Cebu

Cebu South Coastal Road accident injures 7