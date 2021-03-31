LPA enters PAR, rains expected in Mindanao, parts of Visayas — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines —The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and will trigger rain showers over Mindanao and parts of Visayas.

In its early morning weather update on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was last spotted 180 kilometers southwest of General Santos City.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Negros Occidental due to the LPA, Pagasa said.

The state weather bureau warned residents of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Pagasa added that the LPA has a slim chance of intensifying into a storm.

Fair, warm weather elsewhere

Meantime, the easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will directly affect Luzon and some parts of Visayas.

Generally fair weather is expected in Luzon, according to Pagasa Weather Specialist Benison Estareja.

“Dito sa parteng Southern Luzon, Bicol region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro,Mrinduque,Romblon, Palawan), may chance ng mga panandaliang ulan ngunit walang kinalaman sa low -pressure area,” he added.

(In Southern Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, there’s a chance of rain which is not due to the low pressure area.)

“Dahil sa easterlies, asahan ang mainit at maalinsangan na tanghali,” he also said.

(Because of the easterlies, warm weather can be expected by midday.)

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius. Tuguegarao’s temperature, meanwhile, will range from a low of 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa did not raise any gale warning but said that coastal water in the country will be slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters).