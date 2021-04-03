LOOK: Scenes from the Sta. Fe Port this Black Saturday

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | April 03,2021 - 10:36 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Sta. Fe Port in Bantayan Island is near empty this Black Saturday, April 3, 2021.

But personnel of the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) continue to provide passenger assistance while they also monitor the arrival of travellers to especially make sure that health protocols are being observed.

CPA said that on Good Friday they also distributed health care kits and free snacks to travellers.

All photos are courtesy of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).