Lent is a time to reflect on the passion and death of our Lord Jesus Christ.

It is a time to ask for forgiveness for all the wrongs that we have done.

For many, it is also the time that we reconnect with God and with members of our respective families.

Most Filipinos practice religious traditions that include attending foot processions, participating in Via Crusis, and doing church visits or the Visita Iglesia.

But all these and so much more were suspended for two years now because of the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Let us all reflect on the passion and death of Jesus in this “PAMALANDONG: A Virtual Visita Iglesia and Via Crucis“

While we continue in our fight against the pandemic, the Church has brought some religious activities online to make sure that they reach as many believers as they continue to spread the gospel of our Lord in these trying times.

In Partnership with Primary Homes, Visayas’ premier developer of subdivisions, condominiums, and other residential projects, CDN Digital brings the traditional Visita Iglesia to the homes of the Cebuano faithful.

Watch Pamalandong through this link:

𝐏𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐆: 𝐀 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐬. Let us continue our devotion in the safe bounds of our homes as CDN Digital and Primary Homes Inc., Your Reliable Partner, present 𝐏𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐆: 𝐀 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐬.Today, let us commemorate Jesus Christ's last day on Earth as a man with 14 stations focused on specific events of His last day while we go on a virtual pilgrimage to 7 churches in Cebu. This is made possible in cooperation with:- Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño De Cebu- Sacred Heart Parish – 天主教耶穌聖心朝聖地 – Carmelite Monastery of Cebu- St. Joseph Parish Church Mabolo- The National Shrine of St. Joseph- Sto. Niño de Cebu-Mactan Parish – Nuestra Señora De Regla – Parish National ShrineLet us offer our silent prayers as we take a digital pilgrimage and commemorate the life and death of our Lord. Lenten hymns will be sung by:- Sheryn Regis – Jewel Villaflores – Niña Arny- Nova Abaniel- Ronna Jenn- Kyla Dizon- Gail#CDNDigital #SemanaSanta2021#HolyWeek2021 #VisitaIglesia #ViaCruci Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, April 1, 2021

This presentation include visits to Cebu’s prominent churches – Basilica Minore del Sto Niño, Sacred Heart Parish, Carmelite Monastery, St. Joseph Parish- Mabolo, The National Shrine of St. Joseph, and the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine.

Let us all reflect on the passion and death of Jesus in this “PAMALANDONG: A Virtual Visita Iglesia and Via Crucis,” which also features lent hymns by guests singers Sheryn Regis, Jewel Villaflores, Niña Arny, Nova Abaniel, Ronna Cañete, Kyla Dizon and Gail.

This Holy Week, let us continue to say our prayers and individual petitions as we follow this digital pilgrimage in commemoration of the life, death, and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.