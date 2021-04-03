Rama: Battle of Tres de Abril is a reminder of the Cebuanos freedom

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The commemoration of the Battle of Tres de Abril is a reminder of how our forefathers died for our freedom against the Spanish rule.

It is a responsibility of every Cebuano to exercise said freedom and protect this against all forms of threats that include environmental destruction, illegal drugs, and corruption, saysVice Mayor Michael Rama.

“At present, our city is still facing threats against the very freedom and democracy that was fought out by our forefathers. Let us continue to protect the freedom of our beloved Cebu,” Rama said in prepared message that was read by his executive staff Niel Odchigue.

Selected City Hall officials and employees gathered at the marker that is located at the intersection of V. Rama and Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Pahina Central early on Saturday morning for a short program to remember how Cebuano Katipuneros led by Pantaleon Villagas (Leon Kilat) fought against the Spanish Empire 123 years ago.

Although they were not physically present during the activity as they are still spending the Holy Week break with their respective families, Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Rama sent flowers to be offered at the Tres de Abril marker.

“We take pride in the active action of our forebearers who carried out the Cebuano revolution,” Rama said.

Rama, who is also chairperson for the City Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), reiterated his call fort he protection of the city’s historical heritage.

While they remain in power, Rama said that city officials including himself and Mayor Labella will continue to find means to preserve the heritage that current day Cebuanos inherited from their forefathers.

“We shall continue our relentless efforts to preserve and protect our city’s rich historical heritage and incessantly commemorate its great significance to the Cebuanos,” Rama said.

Read: Another simple commemoration for Tres de Abril this year

This year’s commemoration of the Battle of Tres de Abril was kept simple due to quarantine restrictions that remain in effect in the city. / dcb