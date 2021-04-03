Argao officials allow non-residents access to Mahayahay Beach

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A first come, first served basis will now be implemented at the Mahayahay Beach in Argao town in southern Cebu.

Towns officials changed their minds against prohibiting non-residents access to the public beach in Barangay Poblacion following appeals which they received from beach goers.

It was announced on Friday that only town residents will be allowed access to the public beach on Black Saturday (April 3) and Easter Sunday (April4) to avoid overcrowding.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, a new advisory was released this time informing Cebuanos that they can now visit the public beach.

“Apan gumikan sa hangyo sa mga taga laing lugar nga pasudlon usab sila, gikasabutan nga hatagan silag konsiderasyon. Mahimo nang pasudlon bisan ang dili taga Argao,” the town’s advisory read.

(Responding to appeals made by non-residents, it was decided to also allow them entry as a consideration.)

However, crowd control measures will still be implemented at the public beach in compliance with IATF regulations.

Visitors will now be allowed entry on a first come, first served basis.

/dbs

