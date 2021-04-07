Cebu frontliners to receive cash incentives, meds

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Each of the 50 medical frontliners from Cebu who will be deployed to the National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to receive cash incentives up to P70, 000 for their assignment.

The incentives came from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), Cebu Provincial Government, and Cebu City Government.

OPAV head and Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino pledged P5,000 per month as cash incentives for each medical worker who signed up to be assigned for three months in Metro Manila.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also granted the frontliners the same amount plus supplementary medicines, and another P10,000 upon their return in Cebu.

The Cebu City Government, through Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, also announced they will be giving each Cebu-based frontliner a total of P30,000 for their entire stay in NCR.

Local officials in Cebu will be sending the 50 medical health workers to the country’s capital on Wednesday, April 7, to help decongest hospitals there.

LOOK: Scenes during the ceremonial send-off on April 7, 2021 of the 50 health workers from Cebu who will be deployed and… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Dino said a total of 66 health workers from the entire Visayas region will be sent to Metro Manila this week.

He said they are aiming to send a total of 100 healthcare workers from Cebu to Metro Manila.

The Presidential Assistant also assured Cebuanos here there that amid sending some health workers to NCR, the health care system here is “capable of responding to any eventuality.”

“I assure that our healthcare system very well capable of handling any spike,” added Dino.

