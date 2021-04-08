Duterte negative for COVID-19 in last swab test — Go

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte tested negative for COVID-19 when he underwent his last swab test during the Holy Week, his longtime aide Sen. Bong Go said Thursday.

“Regular naman pong nagpapa-swab test si Pangulong Duterte at, so far naman po, sa awa ng Diyos, ay negatibo naman po kung pagbabasehan po ‘yung last niya pong swab test,” Go said in a statement.

(The President regularly undergoes swab tests and so far, he is negative based on his last swab test.)

Asked when Duterte underwent his last swab test, Go said it was during the Holy Week.

His latest swab test results aside, the legislator said that, still, the president could not take things to chance.

“So, wala po kayong dapat ikabahala pero we cannot take chances. Ika nga, hindi natin pwedeng isugal, bagama’t alam n’yo po na si Pangulo talagang gustong lumabas,” Go said.

(You don’t have to worry but we cannot take chances. We cannot risk it though the President wants to go out.)

Questions about the President’s health surfaced after his regular Monday night public address was moved Wednesday, but was again put off until next week.

This prompted Go to post photos of Duterte as proof of life.

This comes after at least 45 members of the Presidential Security Guards (PSG) tested positive for COVID-19. The PSG has since assured that the President is “safe and in good health.”

