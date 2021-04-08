Reyes sees tough opening game for KCS Mandaue in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran coach Mike Reyes expects a very tough opening game with his team, the KCS Mandaue City Computer Specialists, who will face the Siquijor Mystics during tomorrow’s tip-off of the inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

Reyes, who led the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobras to a championship title run in the 2019 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament, told CDN Digital that they would be up against an unfamiliar opponent in the Mystics.

“We don’t know how they play. We are not familiar with their players. Also they have veterans like Ryan Buenafe and Eric Rodriguez, so it is going to be difficult, but we will concentrate with what we do. We will concentrate on what we can do on the floor,” said Reyes.

“Our main focus tomorrow is all around (game). Through the years in coaching dapat all around. Di rin pwede all-defense or all-offense. We have to be able to play on both sides of the floor,” he said.

(Our main focus tomorrow is all around. Through the years in coaching, (the players) should have an all around (game). It should not be just all defense or all offence. We have to be able to play on both sides of the floor.)

Cachuela signing

Reyes revealed that he could easily tap players to replace JR Ongteco due to the MPBL’s decision to demote active players of their league to ex-pros if they join the VisMin Cup.

However, Reyes signed his trusted 6-foot-2 forward Red Cachuela. According to Reyes, he decided to sign Cachuela since the Cagayan de Oro native was familiar with his system.

“Maraming magagaling dyan that can fill the spot, but Red is familiar with the system with SWU. Mahirap na magturo sa mga bagong papasok,” he said.

(There are many good players that can fill the spot, but Red is familiar with the system with SWU. It is difficult to teach the new ones the system.)

Team owner Ricky Verdida agreed with Reyes’s decision to sign Cachuela.

“Well, makahatag pod siya ug balance sa team. He is one of the players on our list in case naay mawala kay nakasabay mana siya sa system ni coach Mike (Reyes) so it’s not hard for us na makahabol siya sa practice even two days na lang iyang pwede mapractice,” said Verdida.

(Well, he can give balance to the team. He is one of the players on our list in case someone will be replaced because he knows Coach Mike’s system. So it is not hard for us to catch up on practice even if he only has two days to practice with the team.)

The Specialists and the Mystics’ showdown is at 7 PM tomorrow, Friday, April 9, 2021.

/dbs

