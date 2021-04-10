Valora, the Dawnbreaker, Dota 2’s newest hero
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Valve Corporation gave a delightful treat for Esports fans with its latest 7.29 gameplay update for Defense of the Ancients 2 (DOTA 2) after introducing a new exciting hero on its roster.
Valora, the Dawnbreaker, is a melee carry that is durable enough to initiate gank and head-on clashes with her massive warhammer similar to Omniknight’s.
Dawnbreaker’s primary attribute is strength.
Dawnbreaker’s skills are Starbreaker, Celestial Hammer, Luminosity while her level 6 skill is the Solar Guardian which is also similar to Omniknight’s level 1 skill, Purification wherein allied heroes get healed at the same time damaging enemies in an Area of Effect (AoE).
But Dawnbreaker’s Solar Guardian has stunning effects and deals extra damage.
/dbs
Related Stories
Nexplay Esports is PH’s Best in LoL WR: ICON Series – Preseason
BREN Esports Joins Forces with Singapore’s EMERGE Esports to Explore Growth in the Region
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.