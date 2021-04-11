Fun summer activities that you can do at home

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — In a few more weeks, online classes will already be over and kids will already have more idle time.

Have you started planning your kids’ activities during the summer break?

And since it is still unsafe for them to travel or visit the malls or enrol in summer class, every mom’s creativity will be put to the test.

But don’t worry.

We have listed below some fun summer activities that you may want to try at home or in your backyards.

There’s no need to spend on expensive summer classes or travel far and put your kids’ health at risk.

Backyard camping

All you need is a tent, a space in your backyard, and you can already spend the night underneath the stars.

And while you enjoy the outdoors, finding a clean toilet will never be a problem. Your kids can just run inside the house and do their thing.

Learn to cook

You can also download the recipe of your choice or use a little help from professionals by following cookbook instructions. By doing this, you not only teach your kids how to prepare their favorite snack or meal, but you are also able to spend quality time with them.

Home picnic

Prepare your blankets and spread it out on your favorite backyard spot. And don’t forget to load the sandwiches and other picnic staples into your basket.

Outdoor artwork

Instead of working inside the house, bring your art materials outdoor for a change of scenery. In this way, moms do not also have to worry about the mess that the kiddos will leave behind.

Home gardening

Plan ahead the kind of plants that you would want planted on your garden. You can have flowers, or vegetables seeds planted on your limited space. And teaching your kids to plant also teaches them life’s essential skills.

/dbs

