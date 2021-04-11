IRO, taxi operator tie up for ‘Ibrakeforanimals’ drive

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Island Rescue Organization goes hand-in-hand with some taxi operators in Cebu to support their campaign “ibrakeforanimals.”

This two-year-old campaign of IRO a non-government organization advocating for stray animals is encouraging everyone to show some compassion to stray animals as they wander in the streets.

“Kaning ibrakeforanimals, VNM & Sons Trans Inc, ang unang taxi company nga nisabot ani among pnawagan. Ug naghandom pa mi na mu partner sad sa ubang taxi companies dri sa Cebu. Ug nagpasalamat sad kami sa Parkmall sa kanunay na pagsupporta sa among advocacy. And on behalf of the whole team, dako ko ug pasalamat na gihatagan mi nila ug gamayng panahon para maminaw sa amo karon,” said IRO’s president Annalyn Aizpuru.

(This ibrakeforanimals, VNM & Sons Trans Inc is the first taxi company who understood our call. And we hope to be partners with other taxi companies here in Cebu. And we are grateful for Parkmall for their continued support to our advocacy. And on behalf of the whole team, we are grateful that we were given their precious time to listen to us.)

Stickers were given out yesterday, Saturday, April 10, 2021, during the short ceremony in welcoming their new partners in this campaign.

These stickers are now plastered on some of the taxi cabs of their partner taxi operators.

This campaign and all the other campaigns initiated by IRO are not possible without the helping hands of others.

“Kami sa IRO, ilado mi nga nagarescue ug hayop- esp mga stray dogs ug cats. Pero dili namo na ultimate mission. Among gusto mahitabo kay kitang kadaghanan, naay kolektibong pagsabot na dili ni trabaho sa usa ka organisasyon lang,” she added.

(We at IRO. We are known to rescue animals especially stray dogs and cats. But that is not our ultimate mission. What we want to happen is for everyone will have a collective understanding that this is not the work of just one organization.)

Share the road with animals and proudly say “ibrakeforanimals.”

/dbs

Related Stories

A rescue advocate’s emotional way of parting with stray and rescued dogs #CDNDValentines2021

Organization pleads: Stop cruelty, discrimination against animals

PAWS strongly urges pet owners: Unchain, uncage, ‘give animals fighting chance’

FACES OF CEBU: Gretel Eleazar, 41, stray animals advocate