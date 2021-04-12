Simple tips to prevent food spoilage

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu –With the soaring prices of commodities and food, it is always wise to make sure that we only buy what our families need.

In case of leftovers, don’t throw these away because these can still be used for breakfast or lunch the next day. Just see to it that excess food are properly stored to prevent spoilage.

But having to deal with leftovers or food spoilage can be avoided.

Here are some tips on how to reduce food wastes:

Smart shopping

Make a list of the items that you need and stick to that list to avoid impulse buying.

If you have this habit of buying in bulk, maybe its already time that you rethink.

Research show that it is always wise to make frequent trips to the grocery instead of buying in bulk. And make it a point to first consume the items that you bought last week before shopping for more.

Store food properly

Our failure to properly store food can lead to spoilage and waste of money.

Before you dump your grocery inside the fridge, make sure to identify which of these are prone to immediate spoilage.

Potatoes, tomatoes, garlic and onions, for example, should not be refrigerated and instead be kept at room temperature.

Also, do not forget to separate food that produce more ethylene gas that promotes ripening and faster spoilage.

Save leftover food

Never throw your leftover food into the trash bins. Instead, store these in the refrigerator for another day’s use.

You can also change its appearance by reinventing the leftover to make it more appealing especially for the kids.

Remember the expiry dates

When you shop, always look at the expiry dates of the items that you buy. And do not store food for a long period of time. Always consume these before it reaches the expiry date.

Be creative

Most kids do not eat vegetables. But a ‘wais’ mom will always be able to find a way to feed her kids something healthy.

Learn to tweak your recipes by adding new flavor or ingredients. Try mixing leftover food or parts of a chicken that are not usually appealing in recipes that your kids love.

Never be afraid to experiment.

It is always practical to reduce food waste at home to especially save on cash that we could still set aside for more important concerns like the education and health care of our children.

Remember, ‘wais’ moms never run out of new ideas!

/dbs

