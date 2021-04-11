Rabiya Mateo’s fans send her off with warm wishes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With just a couple of weeks away from the coronation night for Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo’s fans are making her feel the love she needs as she represents the country on the most beautiful night in the universe.

Rabiya Mateo’s stunning photos by photographer Mark Caceres made rounds online last night, Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The photos? Just Mateo’s sultry look with her crown.

The morena and Ilongga beauty sure do know how to “smize.”

Rabiya, who took off for the United States on Friday, April 9, bid her Filipino fans farewell with her IG post.

And with her sultry photos by Caceres, her fans made sure that she had all their love and support through the comment section of CDN Digital’s post.

For sure this Ilongga beauty will not disappoint her kababayans.

Laban para sa inang bayan, Rabiya!

