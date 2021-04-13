Rains may dampen baptism reenactment in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is expected to have cloudy skies on Wednesday, April 14, as a result of localized thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Tuesday, April 13, said that light to moderate rains may be experienced during the Holy Mass and the reenactment of the First Baptism in the celebration of the 500 Years of Christianity in the country.

“We are expecting light to moderate rains in Cebu City tomorrow due to localized thunderstorms,” says weather specialist Resch Sumbise,

“The heat we experienced in the past days is due to the easterlies (warm winds from the Pacific Ocean) and these easterlies will likely cause build-up of more cloud clusters in Cebu City that will bring rains, particularly in the afternoon and evening,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pagasa-Mactan is also monitoring a tropical depression east of Mindanao that is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend.

The tropical depression was last spotted 1,475 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

Once it enters PAR, the cyclone will be given the name “Bising.” / with reports from Inquirer.net

RELATED STORIES

Tropical depression off Mindanao may intensify into storm — Pagasa

Cebu City officials, church leaders thank Palace for declaring April 14 a holiday

Palace declares April 14 ‘Special Non-Working Holiday’ in Cebu City