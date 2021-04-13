Rabiya Mateo turns heads in green terno ensemble adorned with seashells and pearls

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Still on day two and already slaying it!

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo shows off her elegant and sophisticated day two outfit made by designer Marlon Tuazon.

In the photos shared by her camp Aces and Queens, Mateo stands tall in a green terno adorned with pearls and seashells as an extension to the Philippines’ iconic puff-sleeved ensemble.

Mateo’s day two look may seem very formal and elegant but when Mateo turns to show off her back, she exposes some skin that makes this look elegantly sexy.

Her hair pulled up showing her small dangling earrings, this look will surely be one for the books in her journey as Miss Universe Philippines.

The Miss Universe coronation night, also known as the Most Beautiful Day in the Universe, will be held in Florida, the USA on May 16, or the morning of May 17 Philippine time. /rcg