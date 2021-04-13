Lapu-Lapu stays spotless in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes remained unbeaten in the Visayas leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after trouncing the Dumaguete City Warriors, 67-56, on Tuesday afternoon, April 13, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

Veteran forward Ferdinand Lusdoc and shooting guard Reed Juntilla had 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Heroes, who are now 2-0 (win-loss) in the tournament.

ARQ head coach Francis Auquico heaped praise on the Cebuano Juntilla, who he said the team depends on for some much-needed scoring.

“I’m glad that he delivered when we needed him,” said Auquico.

Juntilla, who is from the northern Cebuu town of Carmen, said key adjustments on both ends of the floor helped the team take control.

“Sa first and second quarters, nag struggle kami sa defense at communication. Sa second half nag adjust kami on both defense and communication, kaya naka lamang kami,” said Juntilla.

(In the first and second quarters, we were struggling on offense and communication. In the second half, we were able to adjust both on defense and communication, that’s why we were able to take the lead.)

Dumaguete suffered its second loss in as many games.

Nikki Monteclaro led the losing squad with 20 points

The Scores:

Lapu-Lapu City (67) — Lusdoc 14, Juntilla 12, Cañada 9, Minguito 8, Galvez 7, Tangkay 6, Mondragon 5, Ochea 3, Berame 3, Abad 0, Senining 0, Arong 0.

Dumaguete (57) — Monteclaro 20, Doligon 12, Nacpil 10, Gabas 6, Velasquez 3, Mantilla 3, Roy 2, Regalado 1, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 17-17, 25-23, 46-37, 67-57.

