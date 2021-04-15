CCTO catches 500 smoke-belching violators in 3 months

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has apprehended over 500 smoke-belching violators for the first quarter of 2021.

Paul Gochong, the spokesperson of the CCTO, said that they had been strictly monitoring the smoke emission of vehicles around the city especially trucks, which were the most common violators of the emission regulations.

The CCTO said there was a need to crack down on these violators because the smoke-belching regulations were placed to protect the environment and the health of the public.

“Maka affect gyod na sa environment. Kani pung black smoke kuyaw sa atong health,” said Gochong.

(This can affect the environment. This black smoke is also dangerous to our health.)

Gochong reminds the operators of trucks and wheeled cargoes to maintain their vehicles and avoid getting apprehended on the streets.

Violators can pay a fine of P500 to P1,000 for violating the smoke-belching regulations.

Gochong reported that so far, all jeepneys plying the city streets had been compliant to the emission policies because before they were allowed to return to the streets, they were required to undergo emission test.

He reminded the jeepney operators to maintain this and avoid apprehensions.

/dbs

