Preparing your favorite champorado with a twist

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Who hasn’t tasted champorado?

This chocolate rice porridge is a popular breakfast for most Filipinos, but this can also be eaten for snacks.

In some urban communities, children would line up to buy champorado from friendly neighborhood vendors for P5 to 10 per serving.

But there are also mothers who would rather prepare champorado in their kitchens and serve this hot to their kids.

Here’s how to prepare the typical champorado that we started to love when we were still kids:

Instructions:

Add water to a pot and allow it to boil. Add rice or sticky rice and stir.

Add the tablea and stir regularly until the chocolate has melted.

You can also add sugar if you want your champorado sweet.

Ladle into a bowl, drizzle with evaporated milk, and serve hot.

Yummy, isn’t it?

But have you tried preparing your champorado with a little twist?

Here are some recommendations for you:

Champorado with Coconut Milk

Instructions:

On a boiling pot with rice or sticky rice, grate or chop the chocolate tablets to make sure that it is dissolved thoroughly.

Add sugar in the pot.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt and stir.

Keep stirring until the chocolate is melted.

Pour the coconut milk before removing the champorado from the stove top.

You can also add condensed milk before serving.

Champorado with Sago

Instructions:

Add rice or glutinous rice into the pot and allow it to simmer while stirring occasionally to make it thick.

Dilute the cocoa powder in a cup of warm water.

Add the diluted cocoa powder and one cup of already washed sago in the pot. Stir thoroughly.

Add your desired amount of sugar and keep on stirring until the texture becomes thick.

Serve hot with a drizzle of condensed milk.

Champorado with Tuyo

Nothing beats this combination. Its sweet and salty taste is just perfect.

To prepare this, you just have to follow the instructions in the preparation of the typical champorado and while you wait for it to be cooked, fry dried fish until its crispy.

Serve the champorado with a dried fish on the side. YUMMY!

Makaguotm no?

Mag luto na ta oi!

