CEBU CITY, Philippines – To commemorate the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the country, volunteers from non-profit group Five Loaves and Two Fish Inc. – Cebu (FLTFI – Cebu) came up with the Quincentennial Cross.

The cross, measuring seven inches by four inches long, is made from recycled palochina wood, in response to Pope Francis’ call to take care of mother nature.

The Quincentennial Cross will be given not only to key individuals and Catholic Church officials behind the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC) celebrations but also to Cebu’s marginalized.

It is part of FLTFI-Cebu’s Bags of Hope project, an initiative meant for indigents living in far-flung areas in the island-province.

At least 100 families from the hinterland village of Pamutan, Cebu City were the first to receive the Bags of Hope.

There are at least 2,500 Quincentennial Crosses produced, which were crafted by experts from the University of the Philippines Cebu – Fabrication Laboratory (UP Cebu -FabLab).

All of the crosses were also blessed by no less than the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Charles Brown, during the Pontifical Mass commemorating the 500th Anniversary of the First Baptism in Philippine soil that was held at the Plaza Sugbo last April 14.

However, John Paul Ardoña, coordinator of FLTFI-Cebu’s Bags of Hope project, said that the crosses are not for sale.

Ardoña on Sunday, April 18, told members of the media that they received inquiries on how to acquire or order the commemorative crosses.

“But these are not for sale. You cannot find these crosses anywhere, not even in shops inside churches,” said Ardoña in Cebuano.

FLTFI said those who want to get one can do so by donating at least two Bags of Hope.

Each Bag of Hope is worth P700, and contains five kilograms of rice, canned goods, cooking oil, noodles, coffee, snacks, and one Quincentennial Cross.

Ardoña said those who are interested in donating can reach out to their group through their official Facebook page. /dcb