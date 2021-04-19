Mandaue logs lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since January

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has recorded its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate this year with only 9.48 percent.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, EOC head, said this was the lowest positivity rate that they had recorded since the start of this year.

Since January 2021, the city’s posivity rate would reach above 10 percent.

Since the pandemic started the city’s lowest positivity recorded was last December 2020 with only less than 1 percent while the highest positivity rate recorded was during the first two weeks of March 2021 with 16.56 percent.

As of this time, the city also has the lowest number of active cases in the tri-cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu.

Based on the COVID-19 case bulletin released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) on April 18, 2021, the city now has only 579 active cases, Lapu-Lapu City with 833 while Cebu City has 984 active cases of the infection.

Malate attributed these to the strict implementation of health protocols and the public and private sectors’ cooperation.

Malate added with the drop of cases, this would be the best time to mass vaccinate and this was the reason they were doing double time in their efforts for the city’s mass vaccination.

