Bill seeking to declare April 27 a holiday approved in third reading

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Paz Radaza’s proposed bill, which seeks to declare April 27 as a special non-working holiday in the entire Philippines, was approved in the third reading by the House of Representatives.

In a press statement, Radaza said that House Bill no. 8897, entitled Declaring April 27 of every year as Regular Holiday throughout the country in commemoration of the Victory of Lapu-Lapu and his men over the Spaniards led by Ferdinand Magellan in the Historic Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521, to be known as Lapu-Lapu Day or “Adlaw ni Lapu-Lapu,” was approved by the House of Representatives on March 16, 2021.

“I hope my bill will finally become a law soon. I will continue to work hard. Magpadayon ako sa pagpanday og mga angayang balaodnon para kaninyong tanan,” Radaza said in her statement.

To recall, R.A. no. 11040 was approved in 2018, which declares April 27 as Special Working Public Holiday throughout the country and a Special Nonworking Holiday in the City of Lapu-Lapu, Province of Cebu, to Commemorate the Victory of Lapu-Lapu.

Read: Lapu gov’t wants April 27 to be declared a holiday

“Isip inyong representate ngadto sa kongreso, ako nakigbisog nga ang Abril 27 mamahimong holiday sa tibook Pilipinas. Kini dili lang maghatag og angayan nga dungog sa atong bayani nga si Lapulapu, kun dili lakip na niini ang paghatag og kahigayonan sa mga Pilipino nga makaselebrar sa dako nga okasyon sa pagsaulog sa iyang pagkabayani,” her statement added.

Radaza also thanked her colleagues in the Congress, who supported her bill.

On April 27, 2021, the country will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government, together with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), has also requested President Rodrigo Duterte to declare April 27, 2021, as a special non-working holiday in the entire country.

/bmjo