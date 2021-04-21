Giving back: Wedding planners, suppliers organize free wedding for fishermen, trisikad drivers in Cordova town

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Wedding day.

A simple line that makes our hearts skip a bit.

Why? Because it is during this day we get to say our I dos to the person we will cherish forever.

That’s why a group of wedding suppliers in Cebu decided to give couples in Cordova a special wedding present.

Gie Cane, together with Cebu Weddings and Events Planner, and some other wedding suppliers gifted five fishermen and trisikad drivers a free wedding with a twist.

Instead of the usual bridal car photos, the team decided to use “trisikads” as bridal cars to make it more fun and unique for the couples.

“We just decided to have a free wedding para nila kay para ibalik sad ang mga grasya nga among nadawat sukad mi nagsugod sa wedding industry. Ganahan lang mi mo touch ug lives, ganahan mi moinspire despite sa mga panghitabo nga pandemya,” said Cane.

(We just decided to have a free wedding for them to give back for the graces we received since starting in the wedding industry. We just want to touch lives, to inspire despite all that’s happening during this pandemic.)

Cane was the wedding coordinator. He was assisted by Jacky Tecson Acebes, the wedding planner.

But it was not just the two of them who made this project possible. A whole team of wedding suppliers gave all their services for free to make this wedding a dream come true.

Cane said they chose the couples via screening.

“They had to be together for 10 years or more with children and not yet married,” she said.

This mass civil wedding happened on April 19, 2021. It was officiated by Cordova Mayor Therese Sitoy Cho.

To the newlyweds, congratulations!

To the team of wedding suppliers, your kind hearts made their wedding day one for the books.

