Wedding planners pay it forward, give 5 couples a wedding to remember

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Wedding planners show a creative and memorable way of giving it all back.

Cebu Weddings & Events planners came together to give five couples the wedding they wanted in an all-expense mass wedding this coming April 19, 2021.

One of their photographers Glenn Jubs shared with CDN Digital some of the prenup shots taken last Friday, April 9, at Artera Lapu-Lapu City.

“This is a way to give back all the blessings we received for the past 6 years in the industry. Cebu Weddings & Events planner together with me nagplan mi ani para sa mga couple nga nangandoy magpakasal nga wala pod intawn makaya,” said Jubs.

(This is a way to give back all the blessings that we received for the past 6 years in the industry. Cebu Weddings & Events planner together with me planned this for the couples, who dreamed of getting married but could not because of financial constraints.)

Together with Jubs in this project is one of their wedding coordinators Jacky Tecson Acebes.

This project will make these couples remember their wedding day the way it should be, beautiful and romantic, and all thanks to these lovely wedding suppliers for choosing them to be part of their way of paying it forward.

Let’s have a look at some of the prenup photos of these five lucky couples:

