Cebu City councilor wants bikers trained for safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo wants the Sugbo Bike Lanes Board (SBLB) to conduct trainings for bikers on road safety.

The Cebu City councilor submitted a resolution that has been approved by the City Council urging the SBLB to conduct basic tranings on safety techniques on new bikers.

“There are media reports of accidents involving riders (who) figured in vehicular accidents that sadly lead to fatality due to the non-compliance of the safety requirements and the lack of awareness to rules and regulations,” said Guardo.

READ: Cebu City dad wants SBLB to study putting up bike lanes in upland barangays

He said there was a need for the city government through the SBLB to conduct basic training on the safety and techniques especially to “newbies” and create awareness of the rules and regulations to prevent untoward incidents that might cost lives.

The councilor said that new bikers should be trained to travel safely and securely around the city to prevent these accidents.

Furthermore, Guardo is also asking the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to enforce the ordinance penalizing bikers who would not wear safety gear when traversing national and secondary streets.

He also pointed out that Section 8, paragraph (e) of City Ordinance 2408 states that no person shall operate a bike on a roadway unless he or she is equipped with proper brakes, lights, reflectors and safety gears.

“With the proliferation of bike enthusiasts in the city due to the new normal, the wearing of protective gears and helmets will decrease the risk of riders during accidents,” said Guardo.

Under the ordinance, violators can be fined from P500 to P2,000 depending on the number of violations.

READ: Bikers asked to give way to jeepneys in stops during peak hours in Cebu City

For Guardo, these safety measures were put into law not only to protect the lives of the bikers but also the other stakeholders on the road including pedestrians and other motorists.

The councilor hopes that fewer accidents will occur on the streets and if there should be, only minimal injuries will be incurred by the involved cyclists and drivers.

/dbs

