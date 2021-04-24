You did it, Berta!

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Berta has graduated from his six-month-long treatment rehabilitation from drug addiction under the loving care of SafeHaven Addiction Treatment and Recovery Village.

Last Thursday, April 22, 2021, Roberto A. Plando Jr, commonly known as Berta is now ready to live a healthy life away from the vice that has held him captive for years.

Emmanuel Llenos, center director of SafeHaven, told CDN Digital about what’s next for Berta.

“What’s next is aftercare and he can go home go home na if he wants to, pero he we will continue to work sa SafeHaven na gyud and mataga-an na og allowance as sweldo na nya,” said Llenos.

(What is next is aftercare and he can go home if he wants to, but he will continue to work in SafeHaven and he will be given an allowance as his salary.)

This recovery story of Berta started last October when a group of bloggers and vloggers tapped SafeHaven to help Berta get back on his feet.

Now, Berta has nothing but gratitude for the people who helped him.

“Salamat kaau ninyong tanan coaches sa inyong supporta naku! ni Pastor Bong and Coach Eman sa pagtabang na makamata ko na ang drug addiction Dli maau. Akong ikasulti na mopadayon rako ug panginabuhi adlaw adlaw and more power to you all,” said Berta.

(I thank all the coaches for your support! To Pastor Bong and Coach Eman for helping me to see that drug addiction is not good. All I can say is that I will continue living life everyday and more power to you all!)

To all those who prayed for Berta and those who are still showing support for his recovery, thank you for pushing Berta and SafeHaven’s team in achieving their goal.

/dbs

