Llagas tows Mariners to first VisMin Super Cup win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tubigon Bohol Mariners rode the offensive explosion of Pari Llagas to take down the Tabogon Voyagers, 92-77, to log their first win in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Saturday afternoon, April 24, 2021 at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

Llagas, a seasoned veteran from the University of the East, scored a league-high 35 points to help Bohol improve its win-loss record to 1-6. The league’s previous highest score was the 27 markers dropped by Jerick Nacpil during Dumaguete’s 88-73 win over the Mariners last April 16.

The 6-foot-4 Llagas was super efficient from the floor, making 15 of his 17 attempts from the floor while pulling down 10 rebounds, issuing three assists and blocking a shot in what was his best game of the tournament so far.

The Mariners played behind a morale-boosting performance after their charming team owner Gel Jao was in attendance.

“Matagal ko na rin ‘to hinihintay. Kumbaga, parang icebreaker na rin. Nakahinga na rin,” said a victorious Mariners head coach Gino Enriquez after the match.

(I have long waited for this.It is like an icebreaker. Now I can breathe.)

Joseph Marquez also contributed big for Bohol’s success after piling up 15 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks while Wade Cabizares tallied 11 markers and 3 assists.

Richmond Bersabal had a huge double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Voyagers, who suffered their second straight defeat to drop to 3-5, in the team standings.

Arvie Bringas chipped in 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 dimes while Christian Diaz contributed 10 points, 9 boards, 2 assists, and 1 steal for the losing squad.

The Scores:

Tubigon Bohol (92)—Llagas 35, Marquez 15, Cabizares 11, Musngi 8, Casera 4, Ibarra 4, Dadjijul 4, Tangunan 3, Montilla 3, Tilos 3, Leonida 2, Apolonias 0.

Tabogon (77)—Bersabal 20, Bringas 13, Diaz 10, Orquina 8, Lacastesantos 7, Caballero 7, de Ocampo 6, Sombero 4, Vitug 2.

Quarterscores: 23-28, 48-43, 73-62, 92-77

Related Stories

Aquastars sink Mariners for 6th straight win in VisMin Super Cup

KCS Computer Specialists batter Tubigon Bohol Mariners for 2-1 mark

Bringas lifts Tabogon Voyagers to come-from-behind win over Tubigon Bohol Mariners

Talisay Aquastars shrink Tubigon Mariners in VisMin Super Cup opener