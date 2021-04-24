Heroes snap 4-game slide, beat Warriors in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes snapped their four-game losing skid by beating the Dumaguete City Warriors, 76-62, in the second round of eliminations of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center, Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The Heroes banked on the heads-up performances of their big men Reed Juntilla, Dawn Ochea, and Fletcher Galvez to notch the crucial victory.

Juntilla led his team with 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists to help the Heroes even up their win-loss record at 4-4 good for solo third in the team standings.

Ochea notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards while Galvez came off the bench and sizzled with 13 points, eight boards, two assists, and a steal.

The Warriors pulled within 11 in the fourth, 62-73 after being down by as much as 25, 61-36, late in the third period.

However, they had a scoring drought in the final stretch as they suffered their fifth loss in six games to remain in fifth place.

“We feel relieved na nakakuha na kami ng panalo after we returned from the suspension,” said ARQ’s head coach Francis Auquico.

“Ang ganda ng start namin and we played good defense,” Auquico added. “It’s a good win to build on. Now, we have three days to prepare for Talisay.”

Assistant coach Fernan Dela Cruz took over the coaching duties for Dumaguete as Rommel Uka asked to leave his post due to a family problem. The Warriors are expected to welcome their new head coach Leode Garcia of the USJ-R Jaguars.

Jaybie Mantilla paced Dumaguete with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals while Mark Doligon and James Regalado had 14 markers apiece.

Mannie Gabas ably manned the shaded lane with 10 points, 10 boards, and two blocks in their losing effort.

THE SCORES:

Lapu-Lapu (76)—Juntilla 14, Ochea 13, Galvez 13, Abad 8, Berame 6, F. Arong 5, Minguito 4, Lusdoc 4, Regero 4, Tangkay 3, M. Arong 2, Solis 0, Mondragon 0, Igot 0.

Dumaguete (62)—Mantilla 18, Regalado 14, Doligon 4, Gabas 10, Velasquez 3, Roy 3, Monteclaro 0, Tomilloso 0, Gonzalgo 0, Porlares 0, Aguilar 0

Quarterscores: 24-13, 42-20, 61-39, 76-62. /rcg