Bike for a cause: Cyclist travels 87.11 km on his bicycle to help Mantalongon farmers

Bike with a purpose, that is—to exercise and at the same time, help our local farmers.

This is what netizen Mik Gallur did as he pedalled four long hours on his bike from Talisay City to Barangay Mantalongon in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

“Ako ra usa nag bike from Talisay to Mantalongon, Dalaguete. Exercise padung didto, same time support ta sa mga local farmers sa Mantalongon,” said Gallur.

(I rode my bike from Talisay to Mantalongon, Dalaguete. I was exercising in going there and at the same time supporting the local farmers of Mantalongon.)

“5:05 a.m. ko nigikan. Niabot ko Dalaguete proper around 07:15 a.m. Nya hinay2x saka padung Mantalongon, mga around 9 a.m. ko abot,” he added.

(I starter at 5:05 a.m. I reached Dalaguete proper at around 7:15 a.m. Then I slowly climbed Mantalongon at reached it at 9 a.m.)

Gallur pedalled 87.11 kilometers with an average speed of 20.5 kilometers per hour from his house in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City to the Mantalongon market.

He shared to CDN Digital photos of him in his bike and a separate photo carrying the fresh goods.

Gallur bought cabbages, carrots, potatoes, cucumber, avocado, sayote, and lettuce. His wife came along in a car and loaded the fresh fruits and vegetables.

READ: Dalaguete farmers reel as oversupply of cabbage causes prices to plunge

Gallur said this is his way of supporting farmers in the town, who are presently facing a problem on overproduction and low prices of produce.

He said he wants to promote a cycling culture—one that is not just for fitness and adventure but one that has a cause.

“Since 2014 ko sige og bike. Dli man cya pinakalayo, pero one of the unforgettable experience ang pag climb from lungsod sa Dalaguete to Mantalongon. Since first time nko makaadto sa ila market. Scenic pud ang view sa taas,” he said.

(I started biking since 2014. I did not bike to far away places, but one climbing from the town of Dalaguete to Mantalongon was an unforgettable experience since this was my first time to go there and the scenic view from that height.)

At present, prices of vegetables here, specifically the cabbages, are still very low.

This drew social media attention as kilos of cabbages were thrown away in the past few days due to its oversupply.

/dbs

Related Stories

San Fernando community pantry helps farmers in Mantalongon, Dalaguete

Garcia promises aid to Mantalongon farmers

500 kilos of ‘surplus’ cabbage given away to coastal barangays in Dalaguete

Dalaguete vegetables bartered for canned goods, eggs and noodles

LOOK: Community pantry was set up at Sitio Mag-alambac in Mantalongon, Dalaguete town on April 20