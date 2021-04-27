(Updated) In Photos: Fire in Brgy Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City leaves 15 families homeless

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 15 families were displaced by a fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Buki-Bukid in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, first reported that the fire left six families homeless while it also displaced 27 renters.

In an update released at 8:56 a.m., Bañacia said that the number of fire-affected families has increased to 15.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) James Almasan of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said the fire was placed under control at 6:23 a.m. before it was finally put out at 7:15 a.m.

It burned three structures and damaged a fourth one.

As of this writing, fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the flame that happened while the city government was preparing for the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan.

“Recovery and relief o(perations by LapuLapu Rescue and CSWD are ongoing while the rest of the Oponganons are celebrating the Kadaugan Sa Mactan,” Bañacia said.

Photos are courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia.