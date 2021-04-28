Boy with leukemia appeals for help

A six-year-old boy from Brgy. Maguikay, Mandaue City sincerely appeals for financial help as he continues his chemotherapy treatment to boost his fighting chance against cancer.

Lev Theron Fajardo was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on March 30, 2020. Three weeks before his diagnosis, his parents noted that he was weak and pale with distended abdomen and decreased appetite. He had difficulty walking and suffered from joint pains too. All these observations were summed up when he would no longer play with his younger siblings after school. “He was really weak and that is so unusual with him,” expressed his mother, Merian. Because of these alarming symptoms, his parents sought for medical consultation and they were then referred to a specialist in one of the hospitals in Cebu City. A complete blood count was done and the results conveyed a decreased red blood cell and platelet count. Consequently, blood transfusions were administered. A bone marrow aspiration was performed and the results confirmed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). ALL is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow which is very common among children. This debilitating disease is characterized by the abnormal creation of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow. Statistics have shown that children with this disease has a high chance of cure if treated promptly with chemotherapy that usually lasts for at least three years. But it can progress rapidly and is fatal when it is left untreated.

Lev Theron’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on June 9, 2020. As an essential part of his treatment protocol, his attending hematologist-oncologist placed him on maintenance phase starting on March 22, 2021. Thus, for the first three months of maintenance phase, he will undergo chemotherapy sessions every week. In order to attain complete healing, he needs to endure chemotherapy which usually costs around P15,000 to P20,000 every month.

Lev Theron is a jolly and playful boy. He loves to dance and is very communicative too. Because of his loving attitude, he is very close to his two younger siblings. When asked about his ambition in life, he would readily choose to become either a police officer or a doctor when he grows up. His heartfelt desire is for him to triumphantly beat cancer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his father is out of work as a logistics personnel. His mother, a housewife, takes good care of the whole family. His parents own a small sari-sari store in which the income is very insufficient to provide for the daily needs of their growing family. Because of Lev Theron’s diagnosis, their financial capacity is strained. His parents had even pleaded for financial help from their respective families in order to sustain his costly chemotherapy treatment. They have nowhere to turn to. Hence, it behooved his parents to wholeheartedly appeal to generous individuals for financial assistance that will play a key role in saving the life of their precious child.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much