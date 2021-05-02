SWU grad is Top 6 in April 2021 Pharmacist board exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A graduate of a Cebu-based university is among the topnotchers in the recently concluded April 2021 Pharmacist Licensure Examinations.

Genevive Campomanes Boniao from the Southwestern University (SWU) landed sixth in the licensure examinations, the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) announced on April 30.

Boniao received a score of 88.70 percent.

Angelo Proceso Feliciano Zarate from the Lyceum Northwestern University in Dagupan City topped the examination after earning a score of 90.70 percent.

He was followed by Anna Teresa Galian from the University of Santo Tomas who got a score of 89.95 percent, and Romvhinz Villena Hilbero from the Universidad de Zamboanga-Pagadian (for Mendero College) who placed third with a score of 89.33 percent.

Other topnotchers were Janella Amiril Jalal – Centro Escolar University -Manila (4th), Chey-Enn Judy Serabia Dublada – Liceo de Cagayan University (5th), John Miguel Peralta Nicolas – University of Santo Tomas (7th), Celine Arbolonio Altamia – University of San Agustin (8th), Hamidah Alug Usman – Liceo de Cagayan University (9th), and Tracy Marie Porlares Mendoza – Universidad de Zamboanga, for ZAEC (10th).

The PRC said 674 of the 1,168 examiners passed the test that was conducted in the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pagadian, Pangasinan, and Zamboanga. / dcb

