Virgin Island, one of Bantayan’s island gems, is a perfect summer hideaway for tourists

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — When visiting Bantayan Island in northern Cebu, make sure to go also to Virign Island to make your summer trip extra special.

But be prepared to spend because you will have to rent a wooden pump boat for your 25 to 30 minutes travel to this magnificent place that has seen minimal improvements to preserve its natural beauty and pay the necessary fees for your travel and entry.

If you are in Cebu City or other parts of the Cebu Island, head for the Sta. Fe port in Bantayan Island.

From there, you rent a wooden pump boat that will bring you to a private resort on the island. The first trip to the island starts at 7 a.m. and the last trip back to Sta, Fe town is at 5:30 p.m.

Pump boat rental starts at P800 for a group of four and P1,000 for a group of six. At least P1,800 is charged for a bigger group of 12 individuals.

Check with officials at the Sta. Fe port for guidance on where to get your pump boat ride.

Wooden pump boats that will bring you to the island are normally docked near the port’s ticketing office and at the back of its tricycle parking area.

And before you depart, make sure to pay P200 for docking fee that will have to be paid to a terminal collector.

Another P200 per head will have to be paid before adults will be allowed entry into the island. Senior citizens are granted a 20 percent discount while kids are charged P100.

But all these fees will surely be worth it.

While in Virgin Island, you will have all the privacy that you need to bask in the sun and enjoy its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters because of the very limited crowd that would come here.

Travelers, who come in groups, normally visit the island to relax and enjoy its cozy environment.

Have you thought of trying some water activities this summer?

Maybe now is the time for you learn snorkeling or even do cliff jumping.

And if you need a place to stay, you can either get a cottage or room for your use.

Cottage rentals start at P500 while the use of non-aircon and airconditioned rooms will cost more.

If you have extra cash to spend, you can choose your meals from the resort’s food menu.

For budget conscious individuals, you are free to bring your own food. Just make sure to properly dispose your garbage.

And if you would rather wander on the shorelines of Virgin Island, the P200 entrance fee will already suffice.

Unsa man, ready na mo? Larga na!

/dbs

Related Stories

The where and how of (getting to) Malapascua, a ‘beach paradise’ in north Cebu

Experience a fun summer escape in Carnaza Island

Caohagan Island, an ideal destination for a quick summer trip

Bantayan Bay in Cordova now making waves

Enjoy summer in Brgy San Vicente, Olango Island

A day in the life of a fisherman in Malapascua