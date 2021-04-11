Experience a fun summer escape in Carnaza Island

CARNAZA ISLAND, Daanbantayan – If you are looking for a quick escape from the busy city life this summer, Carnaza Island is a good place for you.

When on the island, you sleep and wake up to the sound of waves, take a swim or just go dip your feet on its cool seawaters anytime you want.

And since the area is away from the metropolis, the air here is pollution-free.

Suwayi ninyo!

How to get to the island?

Take a three -to-four hour bus ride from Cebu City to Daanbantayan town in Cebu’s northern tip.

Go to the port located in Barangay Tapilon, and wooden boats there will take you to this turtle-shaped island that is located on the Visayan Sea.

Boat fare costs P200 per head for the one hour and 30 minutes travel.

At least three boat trips are available to and from the island from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Carnaza Island is small at 173.5 hectares and is surrounded by white sand beaches. It only has around 600 households and a population of a little over 2,000, says Barangay Captain Roquita Rosell.

It is located close to Isla De Gato, La Manok, and Maria-Maria that are called by some islanders as Dakit-Dakit Island, which is also known for its beautiful dive spots.

Visiting tourists often head straight to the Carnaza Eco Park, stay in the area, and avail of their water activities like snorkeling.

When in the area, you can also make a quick visit to the nearby Skull Cove.

The privately-owned eco park has wooden sheds that are ideal for overnight accommodation.

Staying in tents is also allowed.

An option is to live with island residents for a fee ranging from P250 to P350 per head.

Visitors can also request the house owners to prepare their meals for a fee, said Poblacion proper resident Victoria Bernaldo.

House owners will surely be delighted to prepare a sumptuous seafood meal for you since seafoods are in abundance in this part of Daanbantayan town. And these are sold cheap to direct buyers.

Bernaldo said that the fishermen here would go out to sea on a daily basis to fish.

If you plan to stay on the island for more than a day, make sure to bring your power banks and flashlights.

Bernaldo said their lights are powered by generator sets.

Those, who can afford it, have bought solar panels for their use while others have continued to use gas lamps.

And since power supply is limited, most of the island residents turn off their lights starting at 9 p.m.

But if you need to charge your gadgets, you could always visit the free charging station that is located outside of the Carnaza Elementary School during daytime.

Unlike their power source, water supply is not a problem on the island.

Bernardo said they take water from wells for their use.

And since tourists have been coming to the island, some businesses have already started selling bottled water for drinking.

Na convince na mo?

Start packing your bags now and don’t forget your sunblock to enjoy an amazing experience while in this captivating island!

