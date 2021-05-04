Beatbox boys from Carcar City now has 31M viewers!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From Carcar City to the world!

This is what the beatbox talent of twins Jalake and Jomar Canencia did as the boys continue to storm the digital world with their extraordinary talent.

Remember last April 24, CDN Digital posted a video of the twins after a bad boy posted them on his Instagram account?

You ask who this “bad boy” is? None other than Hollywood actor Will Smith himself.

Watch:

LOOK: Will Smith noticed! 🤩🥳Twins Jake and Jomar Canencia, the unique human beat box duo from Carcar City, is now… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, April 23, 2021

The actor posted the video of the twins with the caption, “Before the internet people would just be good at something like this and nobody would know —Tragedy! Shoutout Jomar & Jake…this is spectacular!”

A week later, CDN Digital’s post made more than 1 million reactions, 14,000 comments, 84,000 shares and has reached 31.5 million people online.

Amazing isn’t it?

Let’s take a look at some of the comments and praises of the netizens to these amazing twins.

These boys are not strangers to the limelight because a few years back they also made headlines here in Cebu and were even included in the remake of one of the most famous beats in Cebu, the Sinulog remix 2019. /rcg