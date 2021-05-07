Pagasa: Metro Cebu will have generally fair weather this weekend

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | May 07,2021 - 02:26 PM

Cebu City, Philippines — Metro Cebu will experience fair weather with less chance of rain this weekend, May 8 and 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)- Mactan said on Friday, May 7.

“For the weekend, padayon tang makasinati og init nga panahon. Generally fair weather and less chance of rain,” Angelica Orongan, PAGASA-Mactan weather specialist told CDN Digital.

(For the weekend, we will continue to experience hot weather. Generally fair weather and less chance of rain)

PAGASA-Mactan recorded a temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 38 degrees Celsius for today.

The forecasted temperature for this weekend will range from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius.

However, the state weather bureau advised everyone to continue monitoring for updates. So keep safe, mga ka-Siloys!