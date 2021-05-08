This Mother’s Day we thank our moms for…. #CDNDigitalMothersDay2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Thank you, Ma.

Thank you for not just waking up in the morning to prepare our things, and answering our calls whenever we left something at home.

Thank you, Ma for all the things you do, for balancing everything in your capability to give the best things to us.

This Mother’s Day let’s remind ourselves why we are so grateful for having our mothers in our lives.

Not giving up on us— thank you for always getting back up when times get hard. Thank you for being there when we needed you to stand up with us. Thank you, Ma for never giving up on us, your family.

Pushing us through—thank you for never leaving our side, especially when we doubt ourselves. Thank you for pushing us to go after the things we have been dreaming and yearning for.

Choosing to see the best in us— thank you for not letting our bad side get to you. Thank you for knowing us that our good sides will always rise up no matter the uncertainties life has given us from day one.

Letting us take on our own adventure— thank you for allowing us to see the world and live it the way we want to. Thank you for telling us that the world is ours to conquer, thank you for all the reminders that we thought we never needed.

Trusting us— thank you for letting go. Thank you for letting us go when we want to, thank you for trusting our instincts and capabilities, thank you for trusting us when we ourselves don’t have the self-confidence to get by.

Praying for us—thank you for sparing a few minutes of your day just to pray for our guidance and protection. Thank you for always thinking about us.

Taking care of us— thank you for all the small and big things you do for us. For never missing a school game and presentation. Thank you for always cheering us on, thank you for always assisting us with school, work and life.

Loving us unconditionally— thank you for loving us the way you do. We may not get your love language at times, but we know that you did that out of love deep down in your heart.

Accepting us— thank you for letting us be who we want to be. Thank you for accepting the people we want to be with, thank you for accepting us to grow into the people we want to be.

This Mother’s Day make your mother feel special by thanking them for a little extra. /rcg